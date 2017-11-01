Robber brandishes machete

Rocky Mountain House RCMP investigate

Rocky Mountain House RCMP need the public’s assistance to identify suspects in an armed robbery involving a machete on Tuesday night.

Police said at about 7:30 p.m. officers were called to Tamarack Liquor Store after two suspects, one wearing a V for Vendetta mask and the other wearing a skull mask, stole a large bottle of vodka.

Both were dressed all in black and wore blue medical gloves. One carried a backpack.

The suspect in the skull mask brandished the machete and told the clerk to keep away from the counter with his hands up while the other suspect stole the liquor.

At least one of the suspects was male and both fled and ran towards 49th Avenue.

Police said no one was injured.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Rocky Mountain House RCMP at 403-845-2882, or their local police detachment. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.

Most Read

