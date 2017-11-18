Robotics challenge sparks student interest in Red Deer

Morgan Campbell walks with Unity, the mascot for United Robotics of Lacombe. (Photo by LANA MICHELIN/Advocate staff).

Robots built by about 50 Alberta high school students battled for supremacy at a Red Deer school on the weekend.

The quarter-metre-tall robots on wheels were competing to grab cubes from the centre of the game course, and then to arrange them on vertical grids, like an expanded game of Tic Tac Toe.

While one squat robot unexpectedly toppled over just as the starting buzzer sounded, another used its shovel-like arms to secure a cube, transport it to the grid, and then plug it into a hole within the first few minutes — as cheering students controlled it through a smart phone.

The “First Relic Recovery Game” was part of the FIRST Tech Challenge, held Saturday at École Prairie School.

Students from Red Deer, Lacombe, Bentley, and Blackfalds, as well as Calgary and Edmonton, participated in the event for fun and practise before an official competition is held in Edmonton in January.

Steve Schultz, a teacher at Lacombe Composite High School, has been mentoring the robotics club for about 15 years.

Not only are there huge career advantages to getting kids interested in technology, maths, science and engineering — which is important for Canada’s future, said Schultz, but he feels there are other advantages to having these clubs at schools.

Since not everyone is into sports, he added why not create an inclusive, team-building environment for kids who are passionate about technology? “It’s about helping to create a sense of belonging.”

The United Robotics of Lacombe club started small, but has grown. About 32 students from four teams are now involved. Schultz said there’s always a push to get more girls, aboriginal students and other minorities on board — was well as to start “feeder” robotics clubs at the younger elementary levels.

While there’s are substantial costs to joining, fees are partially covered by fundraising, and community sponsor contributions help cover fees for lower-income students.

Owen Beckett, who’s in Grade 11 at Lacombe Composite High School, is on the Meme Team. The 15-year-old said he’s been with the club for the past year because he enjoys making robots out of a parts kit that includes pieces of aluminum, assorted motors, nuts, bolts, phones and a Wi-Fi connection.

Beckett also likes being party of a team with friends and classmates.

Warren Kreway, a community mentor who’s been involved with robotics programs around the world, said no matter what language the youths are speaking, they connect over technology: “These kids come alive… it really connects the dots for them.”

FIRST Robotics Society is an Alberta non-profit that encourages engagement in science and technology.



