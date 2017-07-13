Rocky-area woman was killed in vehicle roll-over

A 57-year-old woman from the Rocky Mountain House area was killed in a single-vehicle rollover on Thursday morning.

Rocky RCMP report that police, fire and ambulance crews responded at about 11:30 a.m. after a southbound vehicle lost control and rolled several times off Range Road 65, southeast of Rocky.

The driver, a female resident of the area, had been ejected from the SUV during the crash.

Although STARS air ambulance arrived at the location, the driver succumbed to her injuries and died at the scene. She was not believed to have been wearing a seat belt.

There were no other occupants in the vehicle and alcohol was not thought to be a factor in the crash.

Police are not releasing the name of the deceased woman, although her family has been notified. Rocky and District Victim Services is assisting the family.