Rocky CAO taking up new position in Innisfail

The Town of Innisfail has hired a new chief administrative officer.

Following a nationwide search lasting more than half a year, the town said in a statement that it has hired Todd Becker, current CAO for the Town of Rocky Mountain House.

He’ll begin his new post in Innisfail on Aug. 8.

Innisfail Mayor Brian Spiller said Becker stood out as the clear choice for council because of his extensive experience, remarkable temperament, and broad familiarity with the Central Alberta region.

“We’re extremely excited about the prospect of working with him.”

Spiller acknowledged the lasting contributions of current CAO Helen Dietz, who’s retiring after more than 30 years in municipal government.

“Helen’s contributions to this town have been tremendous, and she’s leaving it in an outstanding

position.”