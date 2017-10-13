Rocky motorist killed in collision with semi-trailer

The 58-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene

A Rocky man was killed in a collision on Friday morning between a pickup truck and semi-trailer on Hwy 11.

Rocky Mountain House RCMP report that at about 6:30 a.m. on Oct. 13, emergency services responded to a two vehicle collision on Hwy 11, west of town at the intersection of Hwy 756.

A pickup truck heading north on Hwy 756 collided with a westbound semi-trailer truck in the intersection of Hwy 11. The semi trailer truck had an unloaded fuel tank trailer. Both vehicles ended up in the ditch.

A 58-year-old man from Rocky Mountain House, driving the pickup truck was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the semi truck was transported by ambulance to hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

An RCMP collision analyst was sent to the scene to assist with the investigation. Road conditions are not believed to be a factor in this case and the investigation is ongoing.

Police are not releasing the identity of the deceased man.



