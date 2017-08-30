Rocky Mountain House Health Centre helipad grand opening

A STARS helicopter lands on the Rocky Mountain House Health Centre for the first time after its grand opening on Wednesday. (Contributed photo)

Emergency air vehicles are now able to get to Rocky Mountain House more easily.

The grand opening for Rocky Mountain House Health Centre’s upgraded helipad was held on Wednesday, about a month after it became operational.

The new hospital heliport was built in 2016 to accomodate the AW139 helicopter, the larger helicopter flown by STARS air ambulance; however a town-owned water tower near the flight path had to be removed or painted before Transport Canada could give approval to land at the heliport.

The tower was dismantled this spring and Transport Canada inspected the new heliport on July 26, eventually opening on Aug. 3.

“It was great to see a long-standing project come to completion … It was a great day to celebrate with the mayor, citizens and all the people of the health care centre,” said STARS vice-president of operations in Alberta and Saskatchewan Mike Lamacchia.

During construction, STARS air ambulances were landing at the town’s airport, which is eight kilometres away from the hospital.

“It wasn’t ideal for the patient. It worked for the time of construction, but now that that’s over we have a much more ideal scenario,” said Lamacchia.

Having to transfer a patient multiple time adds risks, Lamacchia added. Some of those risks include a certain piece of equipment falling and intravenous or breathing tubes getting pulled out.

“You want to minimize all those transfers for a patient,” he said.

Having to drive a patient to the airport also took time, said chief zone officer for Central Alberta Health Services Kerry Bales.

“If you can decrease the amount of transfers that a patient has to go through you decrease the risk.

“It takes more time to transfer the patient and it does require more handoffs, so being able to have the helipad there is a great tool we have available to provide people with the quickest, most-efficient and safest care possible,” Bales added.

So far this year STARS has flown to Rocky Mountain House 15 times and flew there 28 times last year.

sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com