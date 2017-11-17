Rocky Mountain House man arrested for child pornography possession

A 30-year-old Rocky Mountain House man was arrested after allegedly having explicit chats with a 12-year-old girl online.

Rocky Mountain House RCMP arrested the man Thursday after the chats and explicit photos were discovered by the child’s parents in August.

Police were able to identify the man with the help of ALERT’s Internet Child Exploitation unit. A search warrant was then executed at his residence where a number of electronic devices were seized for forensic analysis.

After the analysis was complete, the man was charged with two counts of child luring, making sexually explicit materials available to a child and making, possessing and accessing child pornography.

He is set to appear in court Dec. 6 in Rocky Mountain House.

“We applaud the victim’s family for coming forward and contacting police,” said Staff Sgt. Mark Groves. “The parent’s intervention could have possibly prevented this relationship from progressing and much worse offences being committed.”

Anyone with information about this investigation or any child exploitation offence is asked to contact local police or www.cybertip.ca.



