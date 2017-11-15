Rocky Mountain House police looking for missing man

Rocky Mountain House Mounties are looking for a man who may be travelling to the Wainwright/Tofield area, and perhaps even Saskatchewan.

Sean Rory Segin, 34, was last seen on Nov. 13 in the morning in Clearwater County. Police said his destination was unknown, but have a general idea of where he was headed.

He is described as 1.82 metres (six-feet) tall and weighs about 94.8 kg (209 pounds). He has short brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a light coloured blue jeans, a navy blue hat, grey sweater and black slip-on dress shoes. He has several tattoos including a tribal one on his left forearm, a cross on his left bicep, a panther on his left forearm and a last name on his wrist.

He was driving a black 2015 Nissan Altima with Alberta licence plate BWK 3524.

Anyone with information about Segin’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Rocky Mountain House RCMP at 403-845-2882 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.



