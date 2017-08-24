Rocky Mountain House RCMP lay 31 charges on three men

Three men are facing robbery and firearms charges after allegedly fleeing from police, assaulting a woman and stealing her vehicle.

Rocky Mountain House RCMP were called to a residence on the Sunchild First Nation on Sunday, where several men threatened the occupants with firearms and then left in a vehicle.

The suspect vehicle fled from police when it was located north of Sunchild First Nation. During the pursuit the suspect vehicle rammed the police vehicle and, after fleeing the scene, unsuccessfully attempted to steal another vehicle.

Shortly after, the suspects rolled their vehicle into a ditch and when a woman pulled over to help the suspects, she was assaulted and had her vehicle stolen.

Police found the stolen vehicle on the O’Chiese First Nation, stopped it and arrested the three men.

While neither the suspects or RCMP officers were injured in the incident, the woman was brought to hospital for her injuries.

Some of the charges two of the men, aged 25 and 24, are facing charges include breaking and entering, assault with a weapon and robbery. The other man is facing charges for dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, impaired driving, possession of a controlled substance and more.

In total, the three men face 31 criminal charges. They will appear in Rocky Mountain Provincial Court on Sept. 13.