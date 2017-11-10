Rocky Mountain House RCMP locate stolen motorcycle, arrest man

A 51-year-old man is facing multiple charges after Rocky Mountain House RCMP found a stolen motorcycle and firearm parts in a Caroline home.

Police officers executed a search warrant on the home Thursday where they recovered a Yamaha motorcycle, which was reported stolen in Didsbury, along with firearm parts and ammunition.

The man, a Caroline resident, was arrested and is facing six criminal charges, including possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, and two provincial offence tickets.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Rocky Mountain House RCMP at 403-845-2882. If you want to remain anonymous, you can also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.tipsubmit.ca.



