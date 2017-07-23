Rocky police make two arrests after seizing drugs and guns from residence

A man and a woman were arrested after Rocky RCMP seized drugs and guns — including a semi-automatic, assault-style rifle — from local residence.

At about 1:45 p.m. on Friday, Rocky Mountain House RCMP executed a search warrant at a residence in Creekside Subdivision in the Town of Rocky. It was in relation to a break and enter investigation.

Two persons were arrested by police at the single family residence during the search. Officers seized unlawful drugs, a loaded short-barrel, tactical 12-gauge shotgun and a semi-automatic assault-style rifle that had been reported stolen earlier in the week in Rocky.

A local 29-year-old man, who’s well known to police, and 21-year-old female are in custody. Their names will will not be released until they have been formally charged.

The matter is ongoing, and multiple criminal charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.