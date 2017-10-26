Rocky RCMP arrest six people on outstanding warrants

Six people were arrested on outstanding warrants after a RCMP investigation on Sunchild and O’Chiese First Nations on Wednesday.

Rocky Mountain House RCMP, RCMP Police Dog Section and numerous officers on ATVs conducted patrols after sightings of stolen vehicles were reported and the number of outstanding arrest warrants for members of the communities.

Those arrested were wanted for various crimes including break and enter, drug trafficking, domestic violence and other serious crimes.

Police said at one point a driver and passenger tried to flee in an SUV. Officers quickly contained the area and the male and female in the vehicle hid the SUV behind an O’Chiese home.

A 31-year-old man wanted on outstanding drug trafficking and firearm offences was found hiding in the attic of the home and found to be armed during his arrest. Police recovered a sawed-off .22 calibre rifle that had been shortened on both the barrel and the stock to make it into a makeshift pistol, knives and other illegal items during the arrest.

Police also located a stolen Honda ATV hidden in the bush.

RCMP said they will continue to work with the chiefs, councils and elders of both First Nations to build safer communities.

RCMP want residents to know they will continue to investigate these types of crimes and anyone with information is asked to call Rocky Mountain House RCMP at 403-845-2882 or call your their police service. To remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.