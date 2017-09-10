Rocky wildfire won’t grow past expected boundaries

Rocky Wildfire 68 in the Rocky Mountain House area is now classified as ‘being held.’

It means under the current weather conditions and resources, wildfire is not anticipated to grow past expected boundaries.

“Our firefighters made great progress yesterday,” said Joan Simonton, wildfire information officer in a release.

A team of 33 firefighters is working together to get the wildfire under control. Firefighters have support from five helicopters and several pieces of heavy equipment.

Other wildfires in the Coral Creek Valley, near Canary Mountain and near Crescent Falls are being held at 653 hectares, 463 hectares and 67 hectares respectively. A total of 57 firefighters and support staff are currently fighting the wildfires in the Bighorn Wildfire Complex.

A fire restriction is in effect in the west central portion of Alberta. Under the restriction safe campfires are permitted in fire rings in designated campgrounds. No open fires are allowed in backcountry or other camping areas. All burning permits are suspended until further notice.