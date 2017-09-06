Rogers Hometown Hockey coming to Lacombe in 2018

The City of Lacombe is excited to announce that Lacombe has been chosen as a host community for Canada’s ultimate touring hockey festival, Rogers Hometown Hockey™ Tour, presented by Scotiabank and Dodge, on February 3-4, 2018.

“This is an amazing opportunity for local residents to celebrate our love for hockey and sports, our community spirit, and to showcase Lacombe to Canadians from coast to coast to coast,” said Mayor Steve Christie. “On behalf of Council, I thank the organizers of the Rogers Hometown Hockey Tour for selecting our beautiful little city for this fun, community-focused event.”

Free of charge and open to fans of all ages, the jam-packed two-day festival features live entertainment, local celebrities, NHL alumni and a multitude of activities for the whole family to enjoy. It concludes with an outdoor viewing party of an NHL® game broadcast nationally on Sportsnet™ and hosted by Ron MacLean and Tara Slone.

Now in its fourth season, the Rogers Hometown Hockey™ Tour is visiting 24 communities from coast-to-coast to tell the unique stories that unite the country through the sport it loves most – hockey. Each community that is

visited is featured on the weekly Sunday broadcast of Rogers Hometown Hockey on Sportsnet and Sportsnet NOW™. Live on location from the Sportsnet Mobile Studio, MacLean and Slone host a pre-game, intermission and post-game show that highlight the local culture, hockey history and unique stories of each hometown.

Stay tuned for updates as planning unfolds in the coming months on the City’s website (www.lacombe.ca) and on our Facebook (facebook.com/CityofLacombe) and Twitter (@CityofLacombe) pages.

For more information on the Rogers Hometown Hockey™ Tour, go to www.sportsnet.ca.