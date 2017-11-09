Ron James adds second Red Deer show

Due to overwhelming demand Canadian comedian Ron James will do a second show at Red Deer Memorial Centre next month.

A few tickets are still available for the Ron James Full Throttle tour on Dec. 1 at 7:30 p.m. Another show has been added Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m.

With eight one-hour comedy specials under his belt and five seasons starring in his own series, James is delivering laughs coast to coast on his high octane Full Throttle Tour.

Tickets are $55 each (tax, facility fees and services charges may also apply) through Black Knight Ticket Centre at 403 755-6626.

For more info, pics & comedy clips, visit www.shantero.com or www.ronjames.ca.