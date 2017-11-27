Ronald McDonald House Central Alberta will light up the house for the holidays

Ronald McDonald House Central Alberta will kick off the holiday season with Light Up the House for the Holidays — the first reveal of their holiday lights.

The house will turn on its holiday lights on the house first time this season.

The Light Up the House for the Holidays is presented by FortisAlberta on Dec. 1.

There evening will offer festivities including live entertainment, festive goodies and hot chocolate.

Families who have utilized the house will be in attendance along with donors, volunteers and board members.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter