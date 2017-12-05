Nine-year-old Falan Hollman playing with a music board through the switch control on her wheelchair at the Access for All Barrier-Free Playground, which was a joint venture between all of Red Deer’s rotary clubs, on Saturday. (Photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff)

Rotary Club of Red Deer wants to celebrate its centennial by leaving a legacy

The Rotary Club of Red Deer’s centennial is approaching, and the service club wants to leave a legacy to celebrate the milestone.

One of the oldest Rotary clubs in Alberta, Red Deer’s was founded in 1923 and has had a hand in several local projects over the years such as the Rotary Parks, Women’s Shelter, Cap Alexo, Youth and Volunteer Centre, Canadian National Institute for the Blind building, Rebels Foundation and the Rotary Career Opportunity Fund.

Now they’re preparing for their 100th anniversary legacy with the Leaving a Legacy for Red Deer project. The club is getting a jump start — almost five years — and is accepting applications to receive $1 million from local organizations.

“Our goal is to celebrate our 100th anniversary by partnering with a non-profit for a legacy project,” said Rob Moisey, Rotary Club of Red Deer committee member.

Submissions should include a description of the project and its sustainability, timing of the project, estimated total capital cost of the project, how it will align with Rotary’s areas of focus and provide long term service to the community and how Rotary would be recognized.

“We wanted to get an early start on it and identify the project for 2023,” said Moisey. “We’re looking for ones that align us with the areas of focus for rotary.

“We’ve been involved with many projects within the city.”

Most recently, the city’s rotary clubs teamed up to build a barrier-free, all-inclusive playground at Mattie McCullough Elementary School.

Moisey added they’re looking for a project that will provide lengthy service to the community.

The six areas of focus for rotary include peace and conflict prevention and resolution; disease prevention and treatment; water and sanitation; maternal and child health; basic education and literacy; and economic and community development.

Project submissions are due by Jan. 26, 2018 and should be mailed to Rotary Club of Red Deer, Box 372, Red Deer, Alberta T4N 5E9, Attention: Rotary Club of Red Deer Legacy Committee.


