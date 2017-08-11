Roundabout work to cause road closures

Construction work on the 67 Street/Johnstone Drive roundabout will cause a couple of road closures this weekend in Red Deer.

Johnstone Drive will be closed to traffic from 67 Street to Edgar Industrial Drive on Saturday and Orr Drive, from 66 Street to 67 Street, will be closed on Sunday.

With the roundabout nearing completion, the closures are required to complete paving on surrounding roadways.

Detour maps for the closures are available at www.reddeer.ca/construction.

A construction project at the 19 Street and Taylor Drive intersection, which includes concrete work, new traffic lights, road widening and additional turn lanes, is scheduled to start Monday.

Temporary closures will be required, but traffic flow will be maintained in all directions.

The intersection upgrades are being done in preparation for the Southpointe Junction development and as part of the future configuration for the Gaetz Avenue/Hwy 2 interchange.