Running afoul of the law: Alberta RCMP pluck stuck ducks from sewer

FORT MCMURRAY, Alta. — RCMP in northern Alberta stepped in when some ducklings ran afoul of a Fort McMurray sewer over the weekend.

Police say they got a call about the stuck ducks early Sunday morning.

When officers arrived, they saw a mother on the road and could hear the ducklings in the sewer below, so they got quacking on a rescue.

The officers popped off the manhole cover and climbed down.

They were able to pluck the seven ducklings from the sewer

The birds were returned to their grateful mother.