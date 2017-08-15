Safe Harbour needs fall clothes for clients

Safe Harbour Society is ready to take old clothes people no longer use that are taking up space in closets around Red Deer.

The nonprofit, that operates a homeless shelter, winter warming centre, supported housing and addiction services, recently put out a call for socks, sweat pants and jeans, T-shirts, sleep pants, underwear, slippers, runners, shoes, rain jackets and light jackets. Both men’s and women’s clothing in all sizes is needed.

“As the weather gets cooler the need just never stops,” said operations director Tricia Haggarty-Roberts.

Other items requested are brushes and combs, deodorant, toothbrushes, razors, shampoo and conditioner.

She said everything donated is well used either at Safe Harbour or other nonprofits.

“We will go through everything and take exactly what we need. We are in contact with the other nonprofits to see if they can use what we can’t.”

She said at the end of the day a few items may end up at local thrift stores. People may not want their donations to be sold, but it may end up providing dignity to a parent or individual by allowing them to purchase clothing at a small price that they otherwise could not afford.

“We try to be good stewards of what we get. We can’t always keep it all.”

Office hours at Safe Harbour are Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 4:30 p.m.