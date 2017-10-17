Scammers targetting Sylvan Lake residents

Sylvan Lake residents are being warned that a scam involving a fake Town of Sylvan Lake survey is making the rounds.

Sylvan Lake RCMP said people are contacting the public and identifying themselves as town employees – in some cases using legitimate employee names and titles — and are asking residents to share private information.

The Town of Sylvan Lake will never ask for personal information like a birth date, social insurance number, or bank information for the purposes of a survey. The town does not call residents for bill payment, nor does it collect payment through email/etransfer.

Residents can only pay town bills through their online banking system or in person.

“Every year we see Sylvan Lakers lose thousands and thousands of dollars to scammers. Sometimes scammers try to build trust by being kind or building a relationship by contacting their victims several times – other times, scammers threaten or intimidate,” said RCMP Staff Sgt. Andrew Shepherd.

“Everyone needs to take responsibility to educate and share these types of warnings about fraud, especially those you think are more vulnerable to scams. When in doubt – call the RCMP.”

Police want to remind the public to protect themselves and the vulnerable people in their lives by: