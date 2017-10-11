Scary Monsters at Red Deer gallery

Monster Mash exhibit on for the month of October

There’s a monster of a show on at the Markers’ Emporium in the Frame-It Store in Red Deer.

Monster Mash 2.0 is the gallery exhibit for the month of October. Featured is a variety of mixed-media pieces from different Alberta artists, all created along the theme of ‘monster’ — whether internal or external.

Artists have all interpreted ‘monster’ in personal ways, in these two and three dimensional works.

For more information, please visit theframeitstore.com.



