Scholze assumes role of Red Deer College Students’ Association president

Though recently elected as Red Deer College Students’ Association vice president college affairs, Kass Scholze has assumed to role of president after a recent vacancy.

William Baliko resigned from the presidency on Oct. 2. Scholze was elected as the vice president college affairs in a byelection that ran from Sept. 26 to 28. Under association bylaws, the vice president college affairs assumes the role of president if there is a vacancy after the fall general meeting.

“I would like to thank the membership, our council and my fellow executives for their patience in awaiting my decision,” said Scholze. “After consulting my family, considering my academic options and deliberating with my executive team, I am confident in my decision to assume both roles.”

Marian Young, vice president operations, assumed the position of acting president for two weeks while Scholze considered the new role.

The Students’ Association executive council includes Scholze, Young and Chaise Combs, vice president student life.