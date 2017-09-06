School bus driver pleads guilty to driving drunk

Former school bus driver Shelly Joy Kolodychuk (second from left) leaves Red Deer provincial courthouse on Wednesday surrounded by supporters. Kolodychuk pleaded guilty to driving with a blood alcohol content over .08 while driving her bus with 18 students aboard on June 5.

A Red Deer school bus driver was more than double over the legal alcohol limit as she drove 18 students home in June.

Shelly Joy Kolodychuk, 42, pleaded guilty to driving with a blood alcohol level over .08 in Red Deer provincial court on Wednesday morning. She is due to be sentenced on Nov. 6.

Eighteen students from École Barrie Wilson School were on Kolodychuk’s bus when she collided with a stop sign and a tree on Valley Green about 4 p.m. on June 5. No one was injured.

Kolodychuk drove further until she was stopped by a man who had seen her driving erratically and jumped into his vehicle to follow her. While he was following he called 911.

Crown prosecutor Ed Ring said a police officer detected the smell of alcohol on Kolodychuk’s breath and said her speech was slightly slurred. A drink cup smelling of alcohol and some sort of fruity drink was found next to her in the bus.

Kolodychuk was arrested and taken to the Red Deer RCMP detachment. Two breathalyzer readings were taken, both .200 — 2 1/2 times the legal limit of .08.

Charges of impaired operation of a motor vehicle, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and failing to remain at the scene of a collision are expected to be withdrawn by the Crown prosecutor.

A pre-sentence report is to be prepared to help the judge in sentencing. Kolodychuk had no prior criminal record.

