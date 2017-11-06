School bus driver sentenced to 45 days for drunk driving

Eighteen students on board bus with impaired driver behind the wheel last June

File photo by Advocate staff Former school bus driver Shelly Joy Kolodychuk (second from left) leaves Red Deer provincial courthouse in September surrounded by supporters after pleading guilty to driving with a blood alcohol content over .08.

A Red Deer school bus driver who was drunk behind the wheel while carrying 18 students last summer was sentenced to 45 days in jail on Monday.

Shelly Joy Kolodychuk, 42, pleaded guilty in September to driving with a blood alcohol level over .08 in Red Deer provincial court last month.

Judge Bert Skinner also gave Kolodychuk 12 months probation and prohibited her from driving for 12 months. Skinner allowed Kolodychuk to serve her sentence on weekends at the Red Deer Remand Centre.

Students from École Barrie Wilson School were on Kolodychuk’s bus when she collided with a stop sign and a tree on Valley Green about 4 p.m. on June 5. No one was injured.

The bus was seen swerving and driving on the sidewalk for a short distance by a witness, a Red Deer fire-medic, who chased the bus down.

The fire-medic got out and confronted the driver and then parked his vehicle so the bus could not pull away.

A police officer who arrived on the scene said Kolodychuk was crying, her speech was slurred and he detected a “slight smell of liquor” on her breath. A drink cup smelling of alcohol and some sort of fruity drink was found next to her in the bus.

She was arrested and would blew. 200 twice on the breathalyzer — double the legal limit.

Judge Skinner said her high alcohol readings, driving pattern and the number and age of her passengers were all aggravating factors. She was also in a position of trust and did not stop when she had the minor collision.

Skinner said that in her favour Kolodychuk — who has quit drinking and is getting counselling — has accepted responsibility and is remorseful for her actions.

“The court is satisfied she is unlikely to reoffend.”

However, he noted it likely had more to do with luck than planning “that no one was hurt in this incident.”

Defence lawyer Will Willms said Kolodychuk had suffered from anxiety issues and had sought help from mental health professionals as early as November 2016.

But when her attempts to address her issues fell short she “fell into a pattern of self medication.”

Outside court, Red Deer Public Schools superintendent Stu Henry said it was a “horrible story all around.

“We were really angry when this happened back in the spring. We’re thankful that none of our students were harmed.

“And we’re hopeful that Mrs. Kolodychuk has learned from this and (can) move on with her life in a productive and healthy manner.”

Charges of impaired operation of a motor vehicle, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and failing to remain at the scene of a collision were withdrawn.