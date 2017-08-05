Scotiabank AIDS Walk for Life next month in Red Deer

People will be walking the streets of Red Deer next month for a good cause.

Turning Point, the local charity responsible for HIV/STI/Hep C prevention and support in central Alberta, is hosting the annual Scotiabank AIDS Walk for Life on Sept. 24 at Bower Ponds.

All funds raised at the walk in Red Deer will remain in Central Alberta to support Turning Point’s services.

Following the walk, which is the largest fundraising event for HIV/AIDS in Canada, there will be a barbecue lunch, followed by prizes and entertainment.

If you are interested in participating or donating items for the barbecue (hamburgers, hot dogs, buns, beverages, etc.), you’re asked to contact Turning Point at 403-346-8858.

For more information on the event you can visit www.scotiabankaidswalk.ca.