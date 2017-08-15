Search resumes for boater missing on Sylvan Lake for two days

Forty-three-year old man was part of a group of four; all others made it to shore safely

The search has resumed for a 43-year-old boater who when missing on Sylvan Lake two days ago.

Just after 4 p.m. on Sunday, three adults and a 10-year-old child left Sunbreaker Cove on a boat. About 10 minutes later a storm hit the lake. The storm overturned the boat and all four occupants were thrown from the boat.

Three of them were able to stay with the boat using their personal flotation devices. They managed to swim to shore.

The 43-year-old male was last seen in the water. Police believe he was injured when the boat capsized.

Sylvan Lake RCMP, Sylvan Lake fire department and Alberta Parks Conservation officers have searched for the missing boater on Sunday evening and all day Monday. Due to inclement weather on Monday, search efforts were suspended.

Search efforts resumed this morning. Police will provide an update when new information is available.

Police will not release the names of the boaters involved.