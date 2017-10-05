Season ender for Red Deer Public Market coming up

Vendors and visitors to Red Deer’s Public Market have one last chance to sell and shop on Saturday, the final day of the season for the popular market.

While the public market will be shut down until next May, Garden City Market and Perky Peddler Market will run at various times into the winter. ATB Financial Downtown Market just shut down for the season.

Public market manager Dennis Moffat said the weather couldn’t have been better for the market’s 47th season.

“It was the best weather we’ve ever enjoyed in all the years I’ve been there. We had one bad day, that was the second day,” Moffat said.

The market will run from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m at the Memorial Centre parking lot, at 4214 58 St., its temporary home due construction of the new Servus Arena.

Moffat said end of season at the 200-vendor market is bitter sweet.

“We’re quite a large market and we have lots of shoppers. About 15,000 people go through there in a morning.”

He said at this time of year a little bit of panic sets in for those who can and preserve vegetables for winter. Hats, gloves and mitts are also being sold.

Perky Peddler Market will hold its final outdoor market of the season at Parkland Mall on Monday, from 12 to 5 p.m. Then it will head indoors and operate until Nov. 20.

“If you don’t see us outside, don’t worry. We’re inside,” said organizer Matt van der Heide about the new Red Deer market.

The indoor market will start back up on Jan. 15 and go back outdoors likely at the end of April.

He said about 10 vendors regularly set up outside along with another 20 that switch up from week to week. When the market moves indoors there will be more vendors with products that need protection from the elements.

ReThink Red Deer’s Garden City Market starts up again on Oct. 11 and for now will run weekly until Nov. 29., from 3 to 6 p.m., at Pioneer’s Lodge, 4324 46A Ave.

ReThink’s Rene Michalak said the market took a break over the summer while other markets were operating.

The artisan-style market uses vendors that make, bake or grow their products. Right now it’s mostly food-based vendors.

Michalak said the lodge only has room for about seven vendors and the intent is to grow and run year-round and fill in for other markets from October to May.



