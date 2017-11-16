Security detainee Mohamed Harkat seeks more freedom to go online, travel

OTTAWA — The wife of terror suspect Mohamed Harkat told a court Thursday her husband wouldn’t hurt a bug — literally — as she argued for fewer federal restrictions on his everyday activities.

Authorities are balking at Harkat’s request for more leeway to use the internet outside the family home and travel freely within Canada, saying he continues to pose a threat almost 15 years after being arrested.

Sophie Harkat testified at a Federal Court of Canada hearing on the application that her spouse recently fished a millipede from the sink with a glass and placed it outside rather than squash it.

“He just doesn’t have it in him,” she said under questioning from Barb Jackman, her husband’s lawyer.

The two-day hearing will determine whether current restrictions on the refugee from Algeria will be eased.

Harkat, 49, was taken into custody in Ottawa in December 2002 on suspicion of being an al-Qaida sleeper agent.

The federal government is trying to deport the former pizza-delivery man using a national security certificate — a legal tool for removing non-citizens suspected of ties to extremism or espionage. Harkat denies any involvement with terrorism and fears torture if returned to his homeland.

Following his arrest, Harkat was locked up for more than three years. He was released in June 2006 under stringent conditions that have since been loosened somewhat.

Harkat now lives at home with Sophie. He has access to a computer connected to the internet at their residence. He has to report in person to the Canada Border Services Agency every two weeks. And, though Harkat can travel within Canada, he must provide the border agency with five days’ notice of his plans as well as a full itinerary when leaving the national capital region. He also has to report to the border agency by phone once a day while travelling.

Harkat’s submission to the court argues he “presents no threat to Canada or to any person” and that he has diligently complied with requirements. “A continuation of these conditions is not justified.”

The couple says the restrictions now in place have caused great stress and hardship, even preventing them from having children.

Harkat works part-time as a custodian at a church. But Sophie told the court Thursday the limitations on computer use have denied her husband opportunities to be a retail cashier or parcel courier.

Harkat wants permission to have a laptop computer and tablet with internet connectivity for use outside the home, including for work purposes.