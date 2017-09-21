Semi hauling hogs rolls at Red Deer traffic circle

A semi-truck hauling pigs rolled at a Red Deer traffic circle, spilling the animals onto the street.

Wednesday evening, at 7:10 p.m., Red Deer RCMP were called to the traffic circle in the east part of the city.

Police said it was a single vehicle rollover.

Traffic was diverted for a few hours in the evening as crews worked to clean up the collision and corral the pigs.

