Servus Arena to open in January

City council approved funding necessary to open arena six months ahead of schedule

With construction ahead of schedule, the new Servus Arena will be ready to open in January 2018. (File photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

The puck will drop six months early at the new Servus Arena.

City council set up a January opening on Friday by approving just under $42,000 in operating costs.

Servus Arena replaces the Red Deer Arena, which had past its best-before date and was torn down in 2016.

The new arena has an NHL-size rink, indoor walking track, interior link to Pidherney Centre curling facility and room temperature seating for 1,360 spectators.

“This premier spectator arena is at the heart and centre of our community and we are excited to welcome a new generation of hockey players, ringette players and figure skaters who will call this ice their home,” said Mayor Tara Veer.

More to come