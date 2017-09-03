Seven homes evacuated in Penhold

Seven Penhold homes were evacuated after a small grass fire threatened their homes on Saturday evening.

The town set up a reception centre with volunteers and about eight people were accommodated including a family with small children and pets.

Fire crews were called on scene on Saturday just before 8:30 p.m. when a report of power lines arcing on Minto St., came in.

Upon arrival fire crews found three sections of lines arcing and a small grass fire on scene. Fortis disconnected the power to the properties and the firefighters put out the small fire.

“We requested Fortis to shut off the power, and evacuated seven homes that were immediately threatened,” Penhold Fire chief Jim Pendergast in a Facebook post.

No injuries were reported.

Eighteen firefighters in five units responded to the fire along with a peace officer.

The high winds are believed to have contributed to the fire.

The affected homes will be without power until repairs can be conducted.