Seven year sentence for 2015 Christmas Day stabbing death in Red Deer

Heavily intoxicated the night he killed a Red Deer man, Chad Alexander Kulba was sentenced to seven years for manslaughter.

Court previously heard Kulba, 35, had an estimated blood alcohol level of about 0.15 — nearly double the legal driving limit of 0.08 — had taken crystal meth and was on two kinds of anxiety medication when he stabbed Thomas Patrick Braconnier, 46, to death.

Kulba pleaded guilty to manslaughter in September. He had been scheduled to stand trial for second-degree murder on Nov. 27.

Braconnier was found dead in the vestibule of a downtown apartment Christmas morning, 2015. According to an agreed statement of facts, Braconnier was stabbed about 30 times. An autopsy later determined Braconnier died of “multiple sharp force injuries.”

At 4 a.m., Braconnier left the Buffalo Hotel and went to Kulba’s nearby residence, near the intersection of 50th Street and 50th Avenue. Braconnier, who had a knife in his belt, went into Kulba’s room uninvited.

According to the agreed statement of facts, when Braconnier raised his arm, Kulba stabbed him saying, “what’s with the knife?”

Injured, Braconnier attempted to flea, but Kulba followed him down the stairs and wrestled with him before stabbing him repeatedly.

Kulba also stabbed Braconnier with a broken-off golf club, possibly after the victim had already died of his injuries.

Kulba called police to report an unresponsive man sleeping in a hallway at 5 a.m. He told police the man did not appear injured.

When police found Braconnier’s body, Kulba was arrested and charged after struggling with police. On Jan. 6, 2016, he was charged with second-degree murder.

The call was the second time Kulba had called police that night. At about 3 a.m., he phoned to report people running around on the roof of his building. Police checked it out, but did not spot anyone.

Given credit for 34-and-a-half months of pre-trial custody, Kulba has four years and one-and-a-half months left to serve.

In addition, Kulba was given lifetime prohibitions of both prohibited firearms and restricted weapons.


mcrawford@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Giving Tuesday a big success
Next story
WATCH: Demolition work starts on expansion of Women’s Outreach services in Red Deer

Just Posted

Seven year sentence for 2015 Christmas Day stabbing death in Red Deer

Heavily intoxicated the night he killed a Red Deer man, Chad Alexander… Continue reading

Mobile mammography testing coming to Rocky Mountain House

Early detection of breast cancer greatly improves treatment options and survival success,… Continue reading

WATCH: Demolition work starts on expansion of Women’s Outreach services in Red Deer

The Women’s Outreach hopes its newest addition will help more victims of… Continue reading

Some residents want to see more stores and restaurants at Bower Place

Bower Place-goers are hoping to see more stores, more restaurants and more… Continue reading

RCMP searching for robbery suspect

Suspect armed with a shotgun robbed north-end convenience store on Tuesday night

WATCH: Demolition work starts on expansion of Women’s Outreach services in Red Deer

The Women’s Outreach hopes its newest addition will help more victims of… Continue reading

Four suspects steal items at an antique store in Stettler

Three men and a woman entered an antique store in Stettler earlier… Continue reading

Healing centre for children and youth to open in Red Deer in 2018

Outreach centre is hosting kick off ceremony on Nov. 28

Prince Harry, actress Meghan Markle to wed next year

LONDON — Prince Harry, fifth in line to the British throne, will… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer couple displays 86 Christmas trees for the love of animals

They raised $5K at their Christmas party on Saturday

Updated: Wind warning lifted in Sundre

A wind warning, that was issued for Sundre yesterday has been lifted.… Continue reading

New columnist joining Advocate team

Market Gypsy starts on November 30

PHOTOS: Festival of Trees senior appreciation afternoon

BY SEAN MCINTOSH ADVOCATE STAFF… Continue reading

Volunteer with victim services in Red Deer

Learn more at info session on Nov. 27

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month