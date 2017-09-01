Seventeen speeders ticketed in Red Deer school and playgrounds zones

Red Deer RCMP ticketed 17 speeding drivers in school and playground zones Friday morning.

With many students returning to the classroom, police remind drivers to pay attention to posted speed limits. But, it isn’t just drivers who need to be aware, said Red Deer RCMP Cpl. Michael Zufferli.

“Drivers need to slow down in school zones, students need to pay attention when crossing streets and use crosswalks and traffic control devices and parents need to coach their kids about traffic and pedestrian safety,” he said.

Students are asked to stay off the road, only crossing the street at marked crosswalks and controlled intersections. Even if the student has the right of way when crossing the street, it’s important to watch for traffic.

Drivers are asked to be alert when driving in school zones, especially during drop-off and pick-up times, and to put away electronic devices to focus on the road.

Parents should teach their children a safe route to walk to school or bus stop and to stay off the road.

Red Deer school zones, which have a 30 km/h speed limit, are in effect from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on school days. Playground zones has the same speed limit from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day of the year.