Severe thunderstorm watch for Central Alberta, Red Deer

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Red Deer and parts of Central Alberta.
Environment Canada said conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.
A low pressure system developing over Central Alberta is producing thunderstorms through western and central areas of the province. Thunderstorms will continue to develop into the late afternoon and early evening.
Areas under the watch include:
- Camrose Co. near Bashaw and Meeting Creek
- City of Red Deer
- Co. of Paintearth near Halkirk and Big Knife Prov. Park
- Co. of Stettler near Big Valley
- Co. of Stettler near Botha and Gadsby
- Co. of Stettler near Byemoor and Endiang
- Co. of Stettler near Donalda
- Co. of Stettler near Stettler Nevis and Rochon Sands
- Flagstaff Co. near Forestburg and Galahad
- Lacombe Co. near Clive Alix and Mirror
- Lacombe Co. near Eckville
- Lacombe Co. near Lacombe Blackfalds and Bentley
- Ponoka Co. near Ponoka and Maskwacis
- Red Deer Co. near Elnora Lousana and Delburne
- Red Deer Co. near Penhold Innisfail and Bowden
- Red Deer Co. near Pine Lake
- Red Deer Co. near Spruce View and Red Lodge Prov. Park
- Red Deer Co. near Sylvan Lake and Stephansson House