Severe thunderstorm watch issued

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Red Deer, Lacombe and Rocky Mountain House.

Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

Severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes.

Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles.

The watch was issued at 1:22 p.m. and runs until about 10:30 p.m.