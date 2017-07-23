Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Red Deer, Lacombe, Rocky, Sundre, and Stettler

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued by Environment Canada on Sunday for Red Deer, Lacombe, Rocky Mountain House, Sundre and Stettler.

It’s valid for the afternoon and evening of July 23, to midnight.

Residents of these Central Alberta communities should watch for strong wind gusts, damaging hail and heavy rain.

Conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms. This could mean large hail that damages property, breaks windows, dents vehicles and causes serious injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles.

Severe thunderstorms can also produce tornadoes.

Since lightning strikes kill and injure Canadians each year, citizens are advised to go indoors when they hear thunder.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.storm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ABStorm.