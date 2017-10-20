Sexual/Gender Diversity campaign events next week

The Students’ Association of Red Deer College will start conversations about sexual/gender diversity next week.

In association with Pride on Campus, Central Alberta Pride and Trans and Non-Binary Aid Society, the Students’ Association will host events Tuesday and Thursday as part of a sexual/gender diversity campaign.

There is a roundtable discussion Tuesday at the main campus in room 2602 and an Obscure Orientations session Thursday at the Donald School of Business in room 310. Both events are open to the public and start at 6 p.m.

“It is important to have these types of discussions,” said Kass Scholze, Students’ Association president. “It helps create dialogue and a safe learning environment. Events like this promote equality and inclusivity at Red Deer College and the larger Central Alberta community.”

Jeanna Freerksen, Pride on Campus president, said it’s exciting to see these events at RDC.

“We know that these events are important for the LGBT+ community and the Central Alberta community as a whole,” Freerksen said.

It’s important the visibility, understanding and acceptance of LGBT+ people increases in Central Alberta, Freerksen added.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter