She Has A Name wins five Top Indie Film awards

The local film She Has a Name continues to earn acclaim, winning five Top Indie Film Awards — including Best Feature and Best Actress.

The film about sex trafficking, made by Red Deer’s Unveil Studios and shot in Thailand, won in five of the eight Top Indie Film Awards categories for which it was nominated. Awards were received for: Best Feature, Best Actress (for lead Teresa Ting), Best Cinematography, Best Sound and Best Music.

The film had also been nominated for Best Director(s), Best Writing and Best Editing.

The Top Indie Film Awards are a global competition designed to help indie filmmakers find success and celebrate their achievements.

“It’s rewarding to see the film continue to garner attention,” said Matthew Kooman, who co-directed with his brother Daniel Kooman. “We’re excited that She Has A Name is being recognized for its performances, in the technical categories and as a story.”

The screenplay was written by their brother Andrew Kooman, from his stage play.

The movie previously won Best Feature from the International Christian Visual Media Association, Best Production Design from the Alberta Film and Television Awards, and the Audience Choice Award at the Central Alberta Film Festival.

