She Has A Name wins ICVM Crown Award

Alberta-made film She Has A Name took home the Silver Crown Award for Best Drama at the 2017 ICVM Crown Awards in Ohio on Thursday.

International Christian Visual Media Crown Awards recognize excellence in production and content of films and videos that reflect Christian values.

She Has A Name was also nominated for Best Picture at the Crown Awards.

Based on a successful stage play about human trafficking by Red Deer playwrite Andrew Kooman, the film was shot locally and on location in Thailand.

Each year the Crown Awards bring together filmmakers and distributors from Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia.

Recently She Has A Name was also nominated for Best Picture at the Alberta Film and Television Awards where it received five nominations and won the 2017 Rosie for Production Design which was given to Alberta-based designer Shari Aspinall.