Sheraton Celebrity Dance Off 2018 dancers revealed

Dancers for the Sheraton Celebrity Dance Off 2018 were unveiled on Sunday evening.

Celebrity dancers who will compete in the competition next Spring are Cari MacLean, Duane Daines, Mellisa Hollingsworth, Carla MacLeod, John Young, Troy Gillard, Cindy Mandrusiak and Todd Simenson.

The eight teams this year will be divided into two categories: Legends and the Young Guns.

The money raised from the event will go towards building the Canada Games Celebration Plaza — a space in the heart of downtown Red Deer. The plaza will be a legacy left to the community by the 2019 Canada Winter Games where cultural events and activities, inclusive play and community events can be hosted.

The celebrity dancers chosen this year have an athletic background.

MacLean who is the co-chair of the 2019 Canada Winter Games said she cannot wait to get on the dance floor.

“Because I’m wanting to see if it’s possible that this body can actually dance instead of shooting hockey pucks and run marathons,” said MacLean.

Daines is a rodeo athlete and an advocate for parasports and accessibility, Hollingsworth is a bronze Olympian skeleton medalist, MacLeod is a two-time Olympian who has won a pair of gold medals with the national women’s hockey team.

Daines said he is ready to take on all the challenges that will come his way in the dance competition.

Hollingsworth said she likes to dance but she doesn’t know if she has the right posture and technique. She said she is excited to raise funds and that’s the important aspect for her.

“This competition is going to leave a great legacy here in Red Deer with Canada Winter Games,” she said.

Young is the vice president at RBC in Red Deer, Gillard is a reporter with rdnewsNow, Mandrusiak, is a local entrepreneur and Simenson is VP at Stantec in Red Deer.

Young said he likes to ski, golf, work out at the gym and, soon, he would add dance to that list.

Simenson, an engineer by profession, said he is hoping to prove to people that engineers can dance.

Mandrusiak said it’s scary but she agreed to taking part in the competition because she felt honoured that she was asked to join in.

“I love to dance in general but never I’ve never taken dance classes other than when I was 11-years-old I took disco dancing lessons,” said Simenson.

Gillard said he’s not a dancer and barely an athlete but he’s looking forward to taking part in the competition.

Over the last six years, the Sheraton Celebrity Dance Off has raised more than $2.1 million.

Christine Moore, co-chair of the 2018 dance off event said the event has become a community builder as well as a fundraiser. She said dancers are chosen from different walks of life.

“So their networks can support them financially and emotionally on their journey with the dance off,” she said.

The event is set to take place on April 14, 2018.



