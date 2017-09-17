Shooting in restaurant in Toronto may have been targeted: police

TORONTO — Police say a 53-year-old man was shot dead at an upscale steak house in downtown Toronto Saturday night — the second shooting at that restaurant in two years.

Sgt. Shannon Dawson says a gunman walked into the busy restaurant at about 9 p.m., approached the victim and shot him multiple times.

The victim, real estate broker Simon Giannini, was taken to hospital and pronounced dead.

She says customers fled the restaurant quickly, and police are looking to speak with anyone who was there, especially those with cell phone footage of the incident.

Dawson says police believe the shooting was targeted.

Two years ago two masked men entered the same restaurant, called Michael’s, and shot a man and a woman.

Both survived, but suffered serious injuries.