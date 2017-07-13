Shooting victim dropped off at hospital

Shooter and victim known to each other

A man shot in the leg was dropped off at Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre’s emergency department door shortly before 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Red Deer RCMP said it was a targeted shooting and were able to confirm that the victim and assailant were known to each other but were unable to get details of the shooting or the identity or description of the suspect from the victim.

Police believe the incident was targeted and that there was no danger to the general public.

The victim was treated for his gunshot wound and released from hospital.

RCMP are trying to determine the identity of the suspect or suspects, where the shooting took place, and the identities of the two men who dropped the victim off at the hospital in a newer model dark grey, four-door Dodge Ram.

The driver was described as Caucasian with a darker complexion, about 1.7 metres tall (five feet ten inches) and about 30 years old. He had a short brown buzz cut and wore a dark coloured T-shirt, dark shorts and dark shoes.

The passenger was Caucasian with a darker complexion, about 1.7 to 1.8 metres tall (five feet 10 inches to five feet 11 inches) and about 30 years old. He had a stocky build, tattoos, and wore a red T-shirt, black basketball style shorts and white skate shoes.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com. If information leads to an arrest there could be a cash reward up to $2,000.