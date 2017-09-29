Shoppers bid a bittersweet good-bye to Red Deer’s Sears store

Shoppers take advantage of deep discounts in the last days of Red Deer’s Sears store. The retailer’s doors close for good Sunday at the Bower Place mall. (Photo by LANA MICHELIN/Advocate staff).

Some shoppers came for deep discounts, while others wanted a last look around.

Dozens of Central Albertans are bidding farewell to the local Sears store before it closes Sunday after 57 years in Red Deer.

Sears Canada, which first set up a catalogue outlet on Gaetz Avenue and 48th Street in 1960, announced in June it was pulling out of this city.

It’s part of a court-supervised restructuring process that involves closing 59 stores and eliminating 2,900 jobs across the country. Medicine Hat, Grande Prairie and Lloydminster Sears stores are also closing, but some outlets will remain open in Calgary, Edmonton and Lethbridge.

Discounts of up to 80 per cent are attracting shoppers to the Sears in Bower Place mall over the last days the outlet is open. But as people picked over bedding, kitchen equipment and clothing, some former and current staff members couldn’t help thinking back to better times.

“Sears was a Canadian staple,” recalled Lesley Parfett, who worked at the store about a decade ago when it was in Parkland Mall.

Parfett admitted that she found it “very sad” to walk through the depleted retail space, with even store fixtures on sale Friday, while contemplating all the people about to lose their jobs. “I don’t want to stay here and see this…

“I feel so sorry for the staff. Some of them put in years and years here, and have gone above and beyond…”

Eighteen-year store veteran, Patty Shaw agreed that Sears employees have been loyal — right to the end. “Seeing this is very difficult for us. We’re like a family,” said Shaw, who’s planned a trip with some co-workers to cheer up and mark the end of an era.

Sharon Taylor, a 14-year employee, said she will also miss the “excellent” colleagues and customers.

Although people cited the tough economy and online shopping as part of Sears’s problem, several shoppers who prefer to shop in person admitted they did not find what they were looking for at Sears. High prices and undesirable merchandise were some reasons given.

“It seemed the selection was either for the really young or the really old… I used to shop at Sears a lot, but the last few years I’d come and walk around and leave with nothing,” said Betty Stanley.

Another woman said she will miss buying pantihose at Sears, but didn’t find much else to entice her business. “It catered too much to old folks and didn’t attract young people.”

Jovy Holman did find some amazing deals on Friday, however, purchasing a $100 kitchen deep-frier for $25 and men’s shirts for $5 to $7. “Its a good time for people to start saving (presents) for Christmas,” she said.



