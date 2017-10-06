Shots fired during Innisfail robbery

Two armed robbers fired their weapons into the floor during an altercation with a customer at an Innisfail bar on Thursday night, say police.

Innisfail RCMP said at 11:05 p.m. a robbery at Fox and Hound was reported involving two masked males wearing oil patch-style coveralls carrying sawed-off shotgun type weapons.

Both were able to escape. They fled in a white vehicle resembling an SUV driven by a female and made off with an undisclosed amount of money.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact Innisfail RCMP at 403-227-3342. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com. If information leads to an arrest there could be a cash reward up to $2,000.