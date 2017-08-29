Shots fired in Maskwacis

RCMP looking for witnesses who saw shooter on Sunday

Maskwacis RCMP are looking for suspects after shots were fired towards a residence on Sunday.

Police said they got a call about 8:35 p.m. of gunshots at the Samson Town Site. Shortly after, a call was dispatched about a male in a blue van pointing a firearm at people in the town site.

It is believed that the same suspect may be involved and the incidents are related.

No one was injured.

About 8:50 p.m., a suspicious older model blue Dodge Caravan was observed in the rural area of Ponoka County.

A witness told Ponoka RCMP that the driver of the van pointed a gun at her when she shouted at them. There were several adult Aboriginal males seen in the van. It sped towards the Louis Bull First Nation.

At 10:32 p.m., the RCMP were dispatched to a single vehicle rollover north of the Louis Bull First Nation. The RCMP located the abandoned vehicle however the occupants were not located.

The vehicle was confirmed to be a stolen vehicle.

Maskwacis RCMP have reason to believe that one of the male occupants of the vehicle may have been injured. Maskwacis RCMP continue to investigate with the assistance of the Maskwacis Crime Reduction Unit.

The RCMP are looking for information and witnesses to the above events. If you have information about these incidents, please call the Maskwacis RCMP at 780-585-4600 or call your local police detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.