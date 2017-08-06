Show blending hip hop, spoken word, folk with contemporary and Indigenous dance rolls into Blackfalds

Blending hip hop, spoke word and folk music with contemporary and indigenous dance, the Dream Catchers Musical brings together young actors from across Canada to perform a music and dance filled spectacle.

The show features original music, dance and story from numerous Canadian artists including City Natives, Emm Gryner, Kinnie Starr, Paper Lions, Khodi Dill, Fred Penner, Nikki Payne, Carmen Braden, Tiny Emperor, Daniel Mate, Riley Simpson-Fowler, Laakkuluk Williamson Bathory, Caroline Savoie and Twin Flames.

Speaking after a performance in Flin Flon, Kevin McLachlan said the show brings together numerous different media and tells a story about what it means to celebrate Canada’s 150th anniversary. The Whitehorse native plays guitar in the show and has a breakdance number.

“It celebrates the successes, but looks at the struggles and how we move into the future,” said McLachlan. “Together we weave story and song for the audience.

“There are people who have been on this land for far longer than 150 years and I think it was very important that these voices were represented.”

The show has been in the works for a few years and auditions were held in each province and territory after the shows writer, Mary Francis Moore, toured the country with two videographers.

The cast is comprised of young performers from across the country.

“Other than seeing some great dancing and some fun, new songs, I hope it gives the audience a chance to see a representation of something that hasn’t really been on the stage before,” said McLachlan. “It helps celebrate Canada 150 but also challenges the ideas a lot.”

The Dream Catchers Musical is a Canada 150 signature project, funded by the Government of Canada, produced by the Confederation Centre of the Arts and features the TD Confederation Centre Young Company.

“To be side-by-side with artists from across the country, how can you not get a better perspective on everything,” said McLachlan. “Seeing people from different training backgrounds, socio-economic backgrounds, it’s really eye-opening.

They will perform at the Field House at the Abbey Centre, 4500 Womacks Rd., in Blackfalds on Aug. 8 at 12 p.m. The show is free and it is about an hour long.

mcrawford@reddeeradvocate.com