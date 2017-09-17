VIDEO: Single moms can live independently at Central Alberta Pregnancy Care Centre

Anne Waddell, Central Alberta Pregnancy Care Centre executive director was giving tour of the organization’s newly built facility on Sunday. The newly added one-bedroom suites offer a shared deck to all the women who try independent living at the facility. Mamta Lulla/Red Deer Advocate Anne Waddell, Central Alberta Pregnancy Care Centre executive director was giving tour of the organization’s newly built facility on Sunday. The newly added one-bedroom suites offer a shared deck to all the women who try independent living at the facility. Mamta Lulla/Red Deer Advocate

The Central Alberta Pregnancy Care Centre in Red Deer can now support seven additional single moms with newly added one bedroom suites.

The organization, that supports women impacted by unexpected pregnancies, will give them a chance to try independent living.

The expansion was part of a two-step project for the not-profit agency. The organization opened four maternity suites last year as part of phase one. Between the four maternity suites and newly finished seven one-bedroom suites, the agency can support 11 single moms.

A memorial ceremony took place for families with infant loss, outside the newly renovated building on Sunday. The ceremony was followed by a free barbecue and an obstacle course for children. Waddell said the ceremony brings families together and raises awareness of the services provided such as post-abortion counselling, sexual health and parenting classes and a clothing boutique.

The maternity suites house women with new born babies in a supportive environment, so they have help, when needed. The one-bedroom suites are for women who have babies six months or older and want to try independent living, said Waddell.

“They can transfer to independent living once they have had their baby and learned basic parenting skills,” she said.

The organization mainly caters to women who are between the ages of 19 and 24, Waddell said.

The women can try independent living for about two years. They will pay a boarding fee — lower than market price — to move into either type of suite.

The privately-funded project cost $3.3 million.

Numbers from 2016 show a 16 per cent increase in new clients at the Central Alberta Pregnancy Care Centre. Waddell said based on a needs analysis, an upgrade was necessary.

The organization is going to look at furnishing all seven suites this fall. It is accepting new clients.

Waddell said the facility has made a name for itself in other communities.

“We have been invited to go to Stettler and Drumheller,” she said.

The organization wants to focus on bringing in more volunteers. Currently, the organization has roughly 60 volunteers and can use about 20 more.

Grand opening for the new facility is scheduled in November.

