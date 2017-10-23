Single vehicle crash in Penhold sends youth to hospital

A youth is in hospital after a car hit a light standard in Penhold Sunday evening.

The Penhold Volunteer Fire Department was called to the scene, on Hwy 2A between Lucina Street and Hawkridge Boulevard, at 6:30 p.m.

They said the vehicle struck a light standard. The driver of the vehicle refused treatment on scene, but a youth passenger had to be extricated from the vehicle. The youth was taken to Red Deer Regional Hospital in serious condition.

The vehicle had to be removed from the light standard for Fortis Alberta to disconnect the power.

Traffic on Hwy 2A was shut down for two hours. Five vehicles and 19 fire fighters responded.

Innisfail RCMP are investigating.



