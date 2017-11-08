Red Deer Mayor Tara Veer (photo by LANA MICHELIN/Advocate staff).

Slow economic recovery means smaller capital plans for Red Deer

Most projects maintain or upgrade current infrastructure

Construction of the Northland connector road will be delayed for up to three years as part of the recommended 2018 capital budget — the smallest the City of Red Deer administration has submitted in recent memory.

The $81.05 million capital budget proposed for 2018 focuses almost exclusively on sustaining existing infrastructure. Beyond paving projects and light, water main and roof replacements, there is very little that’s new.

Among the proposals is to boost to the city’s tree replacement budget in the wake of windstorms that took down up to 5,000 trees in parks and 570 along boulevards ($280,000).

Also suggested are Bower Pond pavilion upgrades, including “universal washrooms” that can be accessed from the outside ($1.6 million), and a Heritage Ranch Visitor Centre expansion to create a larger dining room, new meeting room and office space ($1 million).

The recommended 2018 capital budget was trimmed by almost $29 million from the $110-million that was originally proposed last year for capital projects over the next 12 months.

Red Deer Mayor Tara Veer said the state of the local economy was a major consideration. Central Alberta’s economic recovery from low oil and cattle prices has been slow.

The city’s revenues are down from lower transit and recreation fees and fewer developments permits and off-site levies because of lower construction.

While there are indicators of a recovery, Veer said there’s typically a two-year lag time before the city begins to feel the improvement, in terms of increased revenues.

One of the concessions is to delay construction of the ring road, also known as the Northland connector route. It would provide an alternative way of getting across the city, taking traffic pressure off Gaetz Avenue and Taylor Drive.

Veer doesn’t think postponing construction until 2020 or 2021 will present a problem, since the pace of residential construction in Red Deer has also slowed.

Some of the other suggested projects for 2018 are:

– Funding to assist ongoing repair and maintenance of the Red Deer Airport ($288,750).

– Planning for a pickleball court (one of the fastest-growing sports in the community — $15,000).

– Replacing City Hall Park’s concrete pad and sidewalks to eliminate “tripping hazard,” and improving lighting ($654,000).

City Manager Craig Curtis believes the recommended budget presents a “reasonable interpretation of council’s will.” But he noted that public feedback will be sought before it goes before council for debate on Nov. 29 (and possibly Nov. 30).


